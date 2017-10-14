Yukon boys basketball to host fundraiser

The Yukon boys basketball team is hosting a Chili Dinner and Basketball Bash Nov. 9. All of the funds raised from the event will go to the players’ practice and travel gear.

The cost of the event is $8 if you buy a ticket from a player or $10 at the door. You may also contact head coach Kevin Ritter to reserve a ticket and pay $8 at the door. Ritter can be reached at Kevin.ritter@yukonps.com.

All of the Yukon boys basketball teams (seventh-grade through varsity) will be in attendance and available for a meet and greet following the dinner.

Miller basketball gear will also be on sale at the event. Several of those items include T-shirts, hoodies, a Russell Westbrook autographed item and an autographed jersey from former Oklahoma State football player and current Kansas City Chief Tyreke Hill.