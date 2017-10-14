Yukon boys basketball to host fundraiser

| | 0

The Yukon boys basketball team is hosting a Chili Dinner and Basketball Bash Nov. 9. All of the funds raised from the event will go to the players’ practice and travel gear.

The cost of the event is $8 if you buy a ticket from a player or $10 at the door. You may also contact head coach Kevin Ritter to reserve a ticket and pay $8 at the door. Ritter can be reached at Kevin.ritter@yukonps.com.

All of the Yukon boys basketball teams (seventh-grade through varsity) will be in attendance and available for a meet and greet following the dinner.

Miller basketball gear will also be on sale at the event. Several of those items include T-shirts, hoodies, a Russell Westbrook autographed item and an autographed jersey from former Oklahoma State football player and current Kansas City Chief Tyreke Hill.

Posted in Yukon Review Breaking News, Yukon Sports and tagged , ,

Leave a Comment