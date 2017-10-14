Sales tax on the rise for Yukon, other cities

For the fifth month in a row, both sales and use tax returns in Yukon have continued a steady climb, according to a new report from the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

For October’s returns countywide, sales tax was up more than $125,000 while the use tax was almost $56,000.

October’s returns represent sales for the last half of August and estimated sales for the first half of September.

Sales tax returns were up in six Canadian County communities, and down in one. The county sales tax also increased.

Yukon received $1,893,925.59 in October. Last year, at this time, the city received $1,7678,442.44. That is an increase of $125,504.

As for the use tax, Yukon received $143,090.17. Last year’s total for October was $87,129.47. That is an increase of about $55,960.

The use tax is a reimbursement for sales made either on the internet or outside of the city for use in Yukon. El Reno saw the only loss in sales tax in Canadian County, but it made up for it with a use tax check totaling almost $470,000.

El Reno’s sales tax was down $176,308. In 2016, El Reno received a check totaling $1,214,145.55. This year’s total was $1,037,838.21

Use tax, however, as has been the trend continues to skyrocket. This year’s check was $469,223.71. That is up from $40,337.70.

Mustang saw an increase of more than $44,000 in sales tax, jumping to $878,309.12 from $823,830.74.

Its use tax slid, however. This year’s return was $35,133.54 compared to $37,259.38 last year.

Piedmont sales tax check for Canadian County business was $185,179.19. That is up from $167,688.32.

Use tax was up, with Piedmont receiving $16,885.87 compared to $10,615.33.

In the smaller cities, Calumet doubled its sales tax from last year, jumping from $28,679.81 to $57,360.31. Calumet’s use tax slipped by almost half, falling from $26,951.04 last year to $15,575.24.

Okarche’s sales tax jumped by about $6,800 for the month, climbing from $32,671.58 to $39,483.84.

Its use tax was down, however. It fell from $1,141.65 to $665.77.

Union City’s sales tax was up, climbing to $33,334.56 from $25,175.86. That’s an increase of $8,160.

Union City’s use tax, however, plunged from $16,764.95 to $3,582.22.

Canadian County received a sales tax check for October totaling $653,652.95. That is up about $94,703 from last year’s check, which was $558,949.77.

The county use tax check was up $43,668.39. This year’s check was $142,970.14. Last year’s was $99,301.75.

Overall, the county received $4,806,959 in sales tax. That is up $171,631 from last year’s check of $4,635,3278.

The use tax was up $529,984 compared to last year. This year’s check was $849,485.66.

Statewide, the disbursement of $147,506,693 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $9,147,818 from the $138,358,875 distributed to the cities and towns in October last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $14,144,794.

In county returns, the counties shared in a $27,874,451 sales tax disbursement and a $2,623,873 use tax disbursement, the tax commission said.