Pumpkins return with fall spirit

The arrival of fall weather also bring with it tons of pumpkins to the area.

The Church of the Good Shepherd, 10928 SW 15th St., received the first of several visits from a pumpkin delivery truck over the weekend, and they are ready to be plucked from the patch, said Associate Pastor Charlotte Teel.

The pumpkin patch contains pumpkins of all sizes, from very large to extremely small. Prices range from as little as 50 cents.

Teel said the prices are based on the pumpkin size.

Proceeds from the sales go to the church’s children’s ministry.

Funds from previous years are being used to purchase and install new playground equipment, she said.

The ultimate goal, Teel said, is to construct a splash pad.

“Business has been great,” she said.

More than 2,200 large pumpkins are in place, and can be replenished if needed.

The pumpkin patch is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

“We had over 70 volunteers on Saturday,” she said.

That number included the Mustang Broncos’ softball team, whose coach is a physical education teacher at a nearby elementary school.

“She knew we helped the school, so she had her whole team come over and help unload the pumpkins.

This is the seventh year the church has hosted the pumpkin patch.

“We are becoming known as the pumpkin church. We have people come back every year,” Teel said.