Mustang crushes Broken Arrow to advance to semis

By Michael Kinney

OKLAHOMA CITY– If the Mustang softball team wanted to send a message, they couldn’t have picked a better way to do so. Playing broken Arrow in the first round of the 6A state tournament, the Broncos ripped apart the Tigers 9-1 at Hall of Fame Stadium.

“It shows that we’re ready to play and we came to win a ring,” senior Audrie Morrison said. That’s what we plan to leave with.”

The win advances Mustang to the semifinal round, where they will play the winner of Yukon and Stillwater at 1:30 p.m.

It wasn’t how Kaylie Dodson wanted to start the game. Se loaded the bases with just one out registered in the top of the first inning. It was the senior’s first real pressure situation in several weeks.

But Dodson’s confidence wasn’t shaken. She reared back and struck out Juli Weatherly and Josie Swafford to close out the inning without giving up a run.

With runners on first and second, Karis Clark came to the plate with a chance to do some damage for MHS in the bottom of the first. However, the senior struck out and the contest stayed scoreless.

But the Broncos were just warming up against Broken Arrow pitcher Shelby Wilson. The veteran lineup figured out the sophomore and teed off on her in the second inning.

After a bunt single from Dodson, the Broncos had runners on the corners with Anna hammer at the plate. She laid down another bunt that scored a run. Alexis Bernabe came up with a sacrifice line out to put the Broncos up 2-0.

But Mustang wasn’t done there. Morrison clubbed a shot to centerfield that just stayed in the park. She landed on second and scored a run in the process.

The next batter, Zoe Jones, followed Morrison’s lead. She smashed a run scoring double into right-center field and Mustang went up 4-0.

Amelya Huggins added an RBI to close out the scoring in the inning.

“I think it was just us adjusting to the outside,” Morrison said. ‘We haven’t seen much outside this year. After we saw a few at bats, we just got used to them and went with them and came unleashed.”

Broken Arrow didn’t help their cause by committing five errors in the game. Most came on infield pop flies that they were unable to handle.

Leading 5-1, Mustang added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. That included another run scoring double from Morrison.

“I thought we played really good,” Morrison said. I am really impressed. I wasn’t surprised.”