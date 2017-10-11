Yukon prepares for state tournament with dreams of gold

Yukon is three wins away from realizing its goal at the beginning of the season, to win the Class 6A softball state championship.

The Millers open state tournament play at 6:30 p.m. on Field 1 at the Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City against Stillwater, who finished their regional championship match up Monday evening in Tulsa with an upset win over Union.

The three other quarterfinal match ups include Choctaw vs. Sand Springs, Moore vs. Owasso and Broken Arrow vs. Mustang.

The state tournament is a single-elimination format, so Yukon must keep winning if they are going to stay alive for its ultimate goal.

“We are playing relaxed and having fun right now,” Yukon coach Heather Shanahan said. “We are enjoying our last week together. Offensively, we are swinging at good pitches and we just need to keep doing what we are doing. Defensively, we just need to keep it simple. At this point in the season, everyone is good, so you have to have a little luck when you get to this time of year.”

If Yukon wins the quarterfinal game, they will face the winner of Broken Arrow and Mustang at 1:30 p.m. Friday on Field 1 at the Hall of Fame Stadium.

The state title game will be played at 5 p.m. Saturday on Field 1.

The Millers enter the state tournament with a record of 27-3 this season. Yukon swept the regional tournament last week with a 3-0 record.

Yukon scored 46 runs in the regional and allowed 12 runs in the three games.

The Millers are 1-0 against Stillwater this year and 1-0 against Broken Arrow. Yukon is 0-1 against Mustang and did not play Choctaw or Sand Springs.