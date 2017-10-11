Yukon pounds Norman to snap two-game skid

For the first time this season, Yukon hung half-a-hundred on the scoreboard, as the Millers defeated Norman 56-28 to improve to 3-3 overall this season and 1-1 in district play.

“We were able to get some things corrected,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “Last week was on me. We sat five starters to start the game tonight and I think we responded well. We came out on fire, the offense did a great job and the defense played well after the first series.”

Yukon didn’t waste any time to get its scoring barrage going in the first quarter. On the Millers’ first play from scrimmage, Perry Olsen took the ball up the middle for a 75-yard touchdown run. Colton Humphrey banged the extra-point through the uprights to give the Millers a 7-0 lead.

The Yukon defense didn’t start as strong as its offense. The Millers allowed the Tigers to march down the fields 66 yards on their first possession of the game and tie the game at 7-7.

Yukon’s offense stayed hot on its second drive but took the methodical approach and went 71 yards capped by a four-yard touchdown scamper from Noah Davis followed by the Humphrey PAT to put the Millers back in front 14-7.

The Miller defense had a better second series and forced Norman into a three-and-out and Yukon got the ball back at its own one-yard-line just before the first-quarter buzzer sounded at Miller Stadium.

Yukon led 14-7 after one quarter of play.

The Millers opened the second quarter with a 99-yard touchdown drive capped by a 43-yard pass from Olsen to Blaine Roark and a Humphrey extra-point to give Yukon a 21-7 lead.

Norman was able to get the ball out to midfield on its next possession but that’s as far as the Tigers would get, as the Yukon defense stiffened and forced another Norman punt.

Yukon was forced to punt for the first time on its next possession and Norman got the ball back only to go three-and-out themselves.

The Millers then took the ball on their next possession in one play, Olsen broke away for a 58-yard touchdown to give Yukon a 28-7 advantage after the Humphrey extra-point.

The Tigers were again forced to punt on their next possession and Yukon then took its next drive 74 yards capped by an Antonio Washington 20-yard touchdown run followed by a Humphrey PAT to put the Millers on top 35-7.

Norman would get the ball across the 50-yard-line on its next possession but Yukon’s defense forced a turnover on downs just before halftime and the Millers went into the locker room with a 35-7 lead over the Tigers.

To open the third quarter, Norman got the ball first but Dillon Andraszek had other ideas. The linebacker intercepted a Tiger pass and gave the Yukon offense great field position.

The Millers capitalized with a 16-yard touchdown run from Olsen followed by the Humphrey extra-point to give Yukon the 42-7 lead.

That was all she wrote for Olsen. The starting quarterback was pulled from the game and back-up QB Jackson Young entered for the Millers.

For the second-consecutive possession, the Miller defense forced a turnover against the Tigers. This time it was defensive end Denver Patterson who got the interception and once again, the Yukon offense had outstanding field position.

Young took advantage of his opportunity right out of the gate and hit receiver Carvell McKinley for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Humphrey connected on the PAT and Yukon led 49-7.

After both teams traded punts, Yukon got the ball back and with its third-string quarterback, Collin Grulkey, in the game, Yukon went on another scoring drive capped by a 40-yard run from Landon Donoho. The Humphrey extra-point made the score 56-7, which would be the score after three quarters.

Yukon pulled all of its starters in the third quarter and Norman was able to score three-unanswered touchdowns against the Miller reserves to make the final score 56-28.

“We talked about it all week long, this was a very important game for the future of our program,” Reed said. “I thought our kids responded well tonight. It was a solid performance all the way around.”