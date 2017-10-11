Yukon harriers have strong showing in Tulsa

The Yukon cross country teams took their talents to Tulsa to compete in the Ram Rendezvous at Mohawk Park last Thursday.

The Miller boys took third-place in the team standings out of 16 total boys’ teams and the Yukon also finished in third-place in the team standings out of 14 total girls’ teams.

On the boys’ side of the course, Owasso took first-place in the team standings, while Tahlequah’s Joshua Dick finished first in the individual competition with a time of 16:05.

Here are the individual Yukon boys’ results:

Elijah Ankrom took third-placed with a time of 16:20. Kolby Mccoy finished in seventh-place with a time of 16:51. Mikael Stamm placed 17th with a time of 17:28. Kyle Crow took 18th place with a time of 17:31. Grant Olander finished in 22nd place with a time of 17:35. Kohl Kimmel placed 23rd with a time of 17:40 and Cade Pope took 42nd place with a time of 18:28.

On the girls’ side of the course, Bishop Kelley won the team-standings and Adair’s Mia Bagby took first-place in the individual competition with a time of 19:04.

Here are the individual Yukon girls’ results:

Elora Jones took third-place with a time of 19:28. Asley Baker finished in 19th place with a time of 21:41. Desiree Walker placed 22nd with a time of 21:53. Savannah Yancy took 49th place with a time of 23:25. Myka Heimbach finished in 59th place with a time of 24:09. Taylor Smith placed 64th with a time of 24:41 and Cristen Rupel took 75th place with a time of 25:16.

The Miller harries competed in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Meet in Stillwater on Tuesday. Those results will be in Saturday’s Yukon Review.