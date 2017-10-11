Patriots shutout Corn Bible in blowout victory

Southwest Covenant improved to 6-1 on the season and 3-1 in district play with a 42-0 win over Corn Bible at home last Friday.

The Patriots scored 42 points in the first quarter and six points in the third quarter, while the rest of the game was scoreless.

Trevor Kelly got the scoring barrage started for Southwest Covenant with a 47-yard run followed by a Logan Shields extra-point to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead.

Cole Shaw scored the second touchdown for the Patriots with a 40-yard punt return followed by the Shields PAT to put SWC up 14-0.

Nathan Hagan joined the scoring party with a one-yard run followed by another Shield’s extra-point to put the Patriots up 21-0.

Kelly then scored his second touchdown on the game on a three-yard run combined with a Shield’s PAT put Southwest Covenant up 28-0.

Levi Ward then joined the bunch with a one-yard touchdown run followed by a Shield’s extra-point to give the Patriots a 35-0 lead.

Draake Rought scored the final touchdown of the first quarter for Southwest Covenant and after the Shield’s extra-point, the Patriots went up 42-0.

The Patriots would get their final score of the game in the third quarter on a nine-yard run from Gabriel Parker. Southwest Covenant missed on their extra-point attempt and lead 48-0, which would go on to be the final score.

Up next for the Patriots will be a 7 p.m. road match up with Temple on Thursday.