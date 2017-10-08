Yukon volleyball concludes regular season, shifts focus to regional

The Yukon volleyball team completed its regular season on Thursday and will now begin to prepare for the postseason, which begins Tuesday across the state.

The Millers will be the No. 2 seed in the Edmond North regional. The Huskies are the No. 1 seed with Choctaw coming in as the No. 3 seed and Moore as the No. 4 seed.

All three regional tournament matches will be played Tuesday night at Edmond North. The Huskies will play Moore to open the regional and Yukon and Choctaw will do battle in the second match. The winners of the two matches will play in the third match for the regional championship.

The regional champion advances to the Class 6A state volleyball tournament.

Yukon has played all three other teams in its regional this season. The Millers defeated Choctaw earlier in the year three sets to one, defeated Moore three sets to none and fell to Edmond North three sets to none.

In its final match of the 2017 regular season, Yukon hosted top-3 ranked Deer Creek. Despite winning the first set, the Millers lost to the Antlers three sets to one. Yukon played another top-3 ranked team in Norman North earlier in the week on Tuesday and fell three sets to none to the Timberwolves.

The Millers ended the regular season with a 21-10 overall record.