Regional dominance: Yukon smashes Southmoore in regional final

Yukon throttled Southmoore 16-4 to claim the regional championship Friday.

Going into the bottom of the third-inning, Yukon trailed Southmoore 3-0 and the SaberCats had all the momentum.

When the third-inning was over, it was the Millers who controlled the momentum. Yukon scored 10 runs on eight hits in the inning to go up 10-3 over Southmoore.

The SaberCats had no answer once Yukon’s bats started rolling. The Millers held Southmoore scoreless in the top of the fourth and then in the bottom of the inning, Yukon added six more runs on five hits to go up 16-3 heading into the top of the fifth inning.

Yukon allowed one run to the SaberCats in the fifth but that was it. The run-rule and regional championship was complete.

“These girls really stayed together and played really well all week,” Yukon coach Heather Shanahan said. “We had a difficult week with the weather and they stayed focused and stayed calm. Even when we got down earlier in the game today, they stayed calm and went out and just played. I’m very proud of them.”

Breley Webb started the game in the circle for Yukon with Ashlyn Bruce behind the plate rounding out the starting battery for the Millers. Bre Johnson entered the game in the circle for Yukon in the top of the fifth.

Webb earned the win and allowed three runs on seven hits. Webb struck out one Southmoore batter and walked two in four innings of work.

Johnson allowed one run on two hits and struck out one in her one inning in the circle.

Yukon had 16 hits in the game led by senior second baseman Aleyah Holman, who went three-for-three on the day with one RBI in the contest. Webb had five RBI’s in the game.

“We are a really close team,” Holman said. “We all really like each other and get along really well and that helps us stay focused and stay calm when we are playing. We got down early in the game today but we kept battling and then we were able to get our offense going.”

With the regional championship, the Millers advance to the Class 6A state tournament. The softball state tournament will begin Thursday at the Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

“If we continue to stay together and keep playing for each other, I think we can have success at state,” Holman said. “We are looking forward to the opportunity.”