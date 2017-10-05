Lady Broncos head into postseason with momentum

Mustang ended its regular season Monday with a convincing 8-0 shutout of Harrah. It was the teams sixth win in a row and third straight shutout.

“I was very pleased. I’m very excited about how the girls have come together this last two weeks,” coach Jamie Roberts said. “We’re definitely playing the best we’ve played all year. As a coach, you couldn’t ask for more going into playoffs. Had a great regular season. Getting to host regionals, so we’re very excited to be able to play on our field for a few more games in front of all of our fans.”

Now, everything gets real. It’s the time of the season what Mustang has been playing for all season. The postseason has arrived and they are heading into like a run-away train.

The Lady broncos are hosting a regional tournament that was supposed to start Wednesday but due to inclement weather, the start of the regional has been pushed back to Thursday. The Broncos are pretty confident heading into the postseason.

“We’re gonna win it,” senior pitcher Kylie Dodson said. “We’re just gonna kill everyone and win it.”

Mustang (27-6), the top seed in the regional, will faced Lawton High in the opener. The other two teams in the regional included Westmoore and Norman.

The will be the first time the broncos have faced the Wolverines this year.

However, the have taken on the Jaguars and Tigers. They beat NHS 4-2 in the season opener and shutout Westmoore 10-0 at the conference tournament.

“Really, we just take it one game at a time and focus on the things that we know we can do and play our game, continue to do all the little things right, and our bats are on fire right now, so we hope that continues in playoffs,” Roberts said. “Looking forward to it. These seniors, they’re hungry and they’re happy. That confidence is good. We need that confidence going into playoffs. You saw tonight the back to back to back home runs. You don’t see that very often. We’re just working on our just mental game right now and staying focused and taking care of business. If we do that, it’ll take care of business.”

The winner will advance to next weeks 6A state fastpitch championship tournament at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City Oct. 12-14.

“Just take it game by game,” senior Amelia Huggins said. “At the beginning of the year a lot people, because we lost a few games, a lot of people were like, “Oh. They’re not gonna win.” Like you asked earlier, we’re peaking at the right time. We’re playing our game, and we’re learning how Mustang softball wants to play softball. I think that’s what we have to do. Take it game by game and just keep our run going.”