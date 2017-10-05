Broncos face crossroads after lopsided defeat

By Michael Kinney

It was swift and savage. That is the only way to describe what took place when Norman North paid Mustang a visit Friday night.

The Timberwolves walked out of Broncos Stadium with 76-31 victory. In many regards it wasn’t that close.

The loss was the third in a row for Mustang (2-3) after they started off 2-0. However, this may have been worst because it took place at home and the Timberwolves never let MHS into the game.

The string off defeats had coach Jeremy Dombek trying to remember the last time he has ever been through a time like this.

“I can’t remember. Maybe my very first year at Plainview, many, many, many, many, many years ago,” Dombek said. “I can’t remember the last time we’ve lost three games in a row as a coach. It’s gotta be over 10 years. We are faced with adversity as coaches and players but that’s what we preach all the time is we should be able to climb out of it. It starts with me and we’re going to get it fixed.”

Against Norman North, the competitive portion of the game was over before the first half ended as the T-Wolves scored on big play after big play. With former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops in the stands, Isaac (7-166) and Drake (3-42) Stoops combined for five touchdowns and more than 200 yards in the first half. Jake Simmons added another three receptions.

That was all in the first half as they took a 63-17 lead. That was essentially the end of the night.

On the night, quarterback Ryan Peoples connected on 20 of 24 passing for 403 yards and seven touchdowns.

Mustang tailback Carlos Thomas put up nice numbers for the second straight week in a loss. He rambled for 139 yards on 17 carries.

However, quarterback Brayden Garrett completed only 4 of his 17 passes for 63 yards in the defeat.

“I think our youth is really starting to show defensively, but we got to do a better job of at least giving them a chance to be competitive and that comes from us as coaches,” Dombek said. “So little few wrinkles this week and we’ll see.”

Mustang looks to end the losing streak Friday when they travel to Edmond to face Edmond North.

“They were very good up front, both sides,” Dombek said. “Front seven is as good as we’ve played on defense, it’s going to be right now in the situation that we’re in, it’s going to be a struggle, it’s going to be tough. We just got to find a way to win.”

Dombek said the team has to change its entire thought process in order to change the course of the season.

For Dombek, that means starting with him.

“We gotta change our approach, obviously. We’ve lost to three good teams but we haven’t been competitive like we’re used to, so something’s wrong and it starts with me,” Dombek said. “Gotta change our attitude, we gotta change our perspective on things. We talked about the staff, maybe we ought to right now we’re looking at it as we’re a good football team that’s not quite there yet. Maybe we ought to switch our mindset thinking we’re not a very good football team and let’s try to get better each day. And that’s kind of how we’re approaching it from here on out.”