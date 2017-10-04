Southwest Covenant wins regional, shifts focus to state

For the second-straight year, the Southwest Covenant volleyball team is headed to the Class 3A state volleyball tournament after winning its regional last week.

It was the first time in school history that Southwest Covenant has hosted a volleyball regional and the Patriots didn’t disappoint their home crowd.

Southwest Covenant dominated both of its opponents with three sets to none victories in both matches to advance to the state tournament. The first opponent of the Patriots was Northeast Academy and the second was Amber-Pocasset in the regional final.

The Patriots will go into the state tournament as the No. 8 seed and play the No. 1 seed Corn Bible at 3:15 p.m. Friday at Deer Creek High School.

If Southwest Covenant wins on Friday, they will advance to the Class 3A semifinal round on Saturday at Choctaw High School and if they win that match, they will advance to the state championship match on Saturday night at Choctaw High School.

The state tournament is a single-elimination format, so if the Patriots lose one match, their season is done.

“It was a great experience hosting the regional in front of our fans,” Southwest Covenant coach Samantha Lindsey said. “We are excited for this opportunity and we are as healthy as we have been in a long time.”

Patriot senior Allyson Bales said she is looking forward to the chance at playing in the state tournament again.

“The regional was an awesome experience and our home crowd was great and we have a good chance in the state tournament if we play smart, play hard and stay focused,” Bales said. “It’s good being healthy at this point in the season. We have had to deal with a lot of injuries this year and it has helped us become more mentally strong.”