Re-focused: Intensity, focus keys for Yukon’s success against Norman

Yukon lost a heartbreaker to Sand Springs last Friday but the Millers have a chance to get back on track with a 7 p.m. Friday matchup with Norman on Homecoming Night.

“We had a good week of practice,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “We need to figure out how to translate good practice weeks to game nights.”

For the first time this season, Yukon is coming off of a two-game losing streak. Reed said he is going to make several changes to the game day preparation system for the Millers.

“I have given them a lot of freedom when it comes to game day preparation and getting themselves focused and ready to play,” Reed said. “Obviously, that hasn’t worked, so Coach Reed is going to step in now and we are going to do it my way. Last week’s loss should hurt, we gave the game away. It is tougher to lose the way we did than to get blown out.”

Norman comes in with an 0-5 record this season but Reed said he expects a dog fight from the Tigers on Friday.

“They believe they are going to come in here and beat us,” Reed said. “They are a balanced football team. They are young but this is the time of year that you start seeing those mistakes young guys make early in the season disappear and they have good players who are capable of going out and making plays.”

Yukon rushed for 356 yards last week as an offense but failed to get the ball into the endzone for the majority of the night.

“We have to score more,” Reed said. “Our execution of the offense has been very good thus far but we have not done a good job of putting the ball into the endzone. Anytime you rush for 356 yards in one game, you are doing things right. We just need to finish drives better than we have been.”

One area of the game last week that Reed said he was pleased with was how the Millers came out in the second half.

“We were down two touchdowns at halftime and these kids really responded to challenge at halftime and came out really strong in the second half,” Reed said. “We came back, scored two touchdowns and took the lead. Now, we have to figure out the first half but I thought the way we responded in the second half was great.”

Even though the loss was painful, Reed said he hopes his team learns from the Sand Springs loss and uses it as a spring board moving forward.

“We can one way or the other at this point,” Reed said. “We can respond and use this is a trampoline to the rest of our season or we can keep sinking into the dark abyss of losing and struggle the rest of the year. I hope our guys choose to spring board up because I know what we are capable of doing as a team.”