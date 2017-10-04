Patriots crush Mountain View-Gotebo, improve to 5-1

Southwest Covenant continued its strong season last Friday with a dominating performance at home with a 61-22 win over Mountain View-Gotebo.

The Patriots scored the game’s first five touchdowns. Trevor Kelly scored the first three touchdowns of the game on the ground for Southwest Covenant. The first one came from 60-yards out, the second from 19-yards out and the third from 41-yards out.

Logan Shields was successful on his first three extra-point attempts and Southwest Covenant led 21-0 after the first quarter. The Patriots continued to roll in the second quarter on a Ben Webb two-yard touchdown scamper and then Tyler Kelly carried the ball in from two-yards out himself to give Southwest Covenant a 33-0 lead after the Patriots were unsuccessful on two-point conversion attempts.

Mountain View-Gotebo got on the board next with a three-yard touchdown run and a successful two-point conversion to make the score 33-8 at halftime.

Mountain View-Gotebo scored first in the second half on an 85-yard run and a failed two-point conversion attempt to make the score 33-14.

Southwest Covenant answered with a 39-yard touchdown run from Webb to give the Patriots a 40-14 lead after the Shields PAT. Webb then scored another touchdown on a 36-yard run followed by a Shields extra-point to go up 47-14.

Mountain View-Gotebo scored its final touchdown on a three-pass and a successful two-point attempt to make the score 47-22.

The Patriots scored the game’s final two touchdowns. Trevor Kelly returned a kickoff 98-yards for a touchdown followed by the Shields’ PAT to go up 54-22 and then Bryce Brown caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jesse Deason to make the final 61-22 after the Shields’ PAT.

Up next for the Patriots will be Corn Bible at 7 p.m. Friday at home.