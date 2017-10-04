First half woes bury Yukon against Sand Springs

With the ball at the one-yard line and no time on the clock, Yukon was given one play to get into the endzone and earn the home victory over Sand Springs.

The ball was snapped and then a pile of red and black just took over any sight to see if the quarterback sneak had worked.

Miller senior Noah Davis had picked up the ball, which was lying on the ground, and carried it into the endzone for what seemed like the game-winning touchdown.

However, the officials had already blown the play dead and Sand Springs came away with the 26-21 upset victory over Yukon at Miller Stadium.

The loss drops Yukon’s record this season to 2-3 and it officially concludes the non-district portion of the Millers’ schedule.

“Horrible first half,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed. “We had no energy, it was hard to watch. We deserved to lose this game and I hate saying that because I hate losing. I did love how we came out in the second half with a lot more intensity and focus.”

Yukon started the game strong. The Miller defense held the Sandites to a three-and-out to open the game and then the Yukon offense went right down the field for a 63-yard touchdown drive capped by a five-yard scamper from Perry Olsen. The Millers led 7-0 after the Cody Watson extra-point.

It was at that point Sand Springs began to grab momentum. The Sandites went right down the field on their next possession with a scoring drive of their own. Yukon was able to block the extra-point attempt and keep the lead at 7-6, which remained the score through the end of the first quarter.

After a Yukon punt on its next possession, Sand Springs took the lead after a 76 yard drive capped by a three-yard touchdown run. The Millers blocked their second Sandite extra-point attempt of the night and the score was 12-7.

On its next possession, Yukon fumbled and the Sandites recovered and went on another scoring drive, this time of 84 yards capped by another three-yard touchdown run. Sand Springs went for two and converted to go up 20-7 heading into the halftime locker room.

The Millers came out of the halftime locker room with a different level of intensity and they took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 57 yards capped by a Noah Davis six-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 20-14 after the Watson PAT.

Yukon’s defense forced the Sandites to a three-and-out and the Millers got the ball back with a chance to take the lead with a touchdown and extra-point. Yukon drove down to the Sand Springs 19 yard line and then stalled and missed a 36-yard field goal.

The score at the end of the third quarter was 20-14 Sand Springs.

After the Sandites drove deep inside Yukon territory, the Miller defense stood tall and forced Sand Springs into a 32-yard field goal attempt, which sailed wide of the uprights.

On its next possession, Yukon went 69 yards capped by a Olsen two-yard touchdown run to give the Millers a 21-20 lead after the Watson extra-point.

Sand Springs then took its next possession 80 yards for a touchdown but they failed on the two-point conversion to go up 26-21.

Up next for Yukon is Norman at 7 p.m. Friday on Homecoming Night for the Millers.