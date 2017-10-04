Falcon Fun Run a big success in year one

St. John’s Nepomuk Catholic Church and School hosted its first-ever Falcon 5k and Fun Run last Saturday in Yukon and more than 200 runners from around the state came to compete in the inaugural event.

The course started at the St. John’s Nepomuk Catholic Church, went south on Garth Brooks, went east on Yukon Ave., and then turned north on S. 10th St. through old Yukon and then back toward the church.

There were more than 100 volunteers. The purpose of the event was to provide an activity to promote wellness and to get the entire Yukon community involved. The raised funds will be put toward replacing old water fountains at St. John’s Nepomuk with more modern eco-friendly water fountains that are healthier for use.

There was also a pancake breakfast at the event. Included in the 100-plus volunteers, was middle school helpers, 20-first aid volunteers and numerous Yukon Police Officers helping with safety at the event.