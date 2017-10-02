Yukon softball opens regional play Tuesday at home

Yukon will host a Class 6A softball regional tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at the Yukon High School softball complex.

The Millers will be the No. 1 seed in the four-team field with Southmoore, Midwest City and Putnam City West rounding out the rest of the bracket.

The regional will be a double-elimination format beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday with a match-up of Yukon and Putnam City West. The next game on the schedule will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday between Southmoore and Midwest City.

The losers of the first two games will play in the elimination game at noon Tuesday and then the winners’ bracket game will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The winner of Tuesday’s elimination game will play the loser of Tuesday winners’ bracket game at noon Wednesday in the second elimination game of the regional.

The winner of the second elimination game will play the winner of Tuesday’s winners’ bracket game at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the regional championship. The if-game will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The winner of the regional tournament will advance to the 6A state softball tournament next week at the Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

“The most important thing for us is staying together,” Yukon senior Chyenne Factor said. “We will be fine if we stay together. We don’t feel any extra pressure. We are just going to focus on playing our game. We have been good all season about not getting ahead of ourselves. We understand we have to take care of business in the regional before we can move on to state.”

Yukon coach Heather Shanahan said her team is in a good spot right now.

“We are very relaxed as a team right now and that is a good thing,” Shanahan said. “We have been good this year at staying in the moment and not letting anything distract us from just going out and playing. We have been even keel throughout the year and I think you play your best when you are relaxed.”