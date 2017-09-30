Yukon volleyball drops two matches in tough week

It was a tough week for the Yukon volleyball team. The Millers hosted Southmoore on Tuesday and then traveled to Edmond Santa Fe on Thursday to round out the week.

Yukon fell to Southmoore on Senior Night for the Millers. Yukon dropped the match in three-straight sets. The Millers lost the first set 25-17, lost the second set 25-18 and then lost their third set 25-13.

Yukon jumped out to an early lead in the opening set against the SaberCats but Southmoore clawed its way back and then controlled most of the second half of the set.

The Millers rebounded early in the second set with the SaberCats and took another early lead but just like the opening set, Southmoore stormed back and dominated Yukon in the back half of the frame to go up two sets to none.

Yukon struggled in the third set and the SaberCats would go on to complete the three-set sweep.

Despite the loss, the Millers celebrated six seniors on Tuesday. Catherine Birkhead, Lauren Boswell, Madison Boyanton, Haylee Fowler, Logan Lay and Maci Walls were all honored for their dedication and accomplishments in the Yukon High School volleyball program.

On Thursday, Yukon traveled north to Edmond to take on top-3 ranked Edmond Santa Fe. The Millers dropped the match in three-straight sets. Yukon lost the opening set 27-25, lost the second set 25-9 and then dropped the third set 25-18.

The opening set was a classic back-and-forth battle between the Millers and the Timberwolves. Edmonds Santa Fe was able to get a couple clutch points late in the frame to secure the two-point victory and go up 1-0.

Yukon struggled in the second set. Edmond Santa Fe controlled the frame from start to finish and went up 2-0 over the Millers.

Yukon battled in the third set but the T-Wolves had too much firepower and they went on to secure the set and the victory over the Millers.

The two losses dropped Yukon’s record to 21-8 on the season. The Millers will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they take on another top-3 ranked team in Norman North.