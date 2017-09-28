Students look to change the world through Unified sports

Unified clubs around the U.S. are unifying students of all abilities through sports.

Mustang High School has its own Unified Club, which used to be called the “Partners Club.”

The club gives students with and without intellectual disabilities the opportunity to train and play together as teammates.

Mary Grace Robertson, vice president of youth activation committee and a junior at Mustang High School, said the name change makes perfect sense because it focuses more on unifying students.

Unified clubs allow abled students to help special needs students in a positive way and play beside them.

Mustang’s Unified Club just started back up, but has about 30 members so far, Robertson said. She hopes it’ll continue to grow and raise awareness.

There are no requirements to be a part of the club, and Robertson said students don’t need to be an athlete.

“It’s just about having fun, and informing everybody to really treat everyone better. It’s just to reach out to different students and learn to be respectful and aware,” Robertson said. “I really hope they realize how awesome these students and athletes are and really try to reach out to them.”

Students aren’t the only people who can make a difference. Business leaders in the community can be involved with the student club by allowing them to host fundraisers. Pie Five Pizza Co. in Yukon hosted a fundraiser for the MHS Unified Club last week.

The faculty adviser for the Unified Club is Cherie Miller, a special education teacher at MHS.

MHS Unified Club meetings are before and after school at 7:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month in Room E114.