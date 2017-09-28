Mustang looks to get back on track against Norman North

By Michael Kinney

After losing its first game of the year to Stillwater, Mustang was looking for a bounce back. Heading into district action, they were hoping to get back on the winning track.

In order to do that, they needed to go through No. 2 ranked Owasso. Unfortunately for the Broncos, the Rams had other plans.

Owasso rolled through Mustang 63-41 in the 6AI-2 opener at Owasso Stadium last Friday. It was the third time in the last two seasons that MHS has allowed an opponent to go over the 60-point barrier.

Even without All-American Josh Proctor playing in the first quarter, the Rams struck early.

The Broncos had no answer for Tyreese Sisson, who had four touchdowns on the day. That included a 52 yard bomb in the second quarter.

Rams quarterback Will Kuehne finished the night with 340 yards passing and five touchdowns on 16- of 21 passing.

After trailing 42-14 at halftime, the Broncos tried to stage a comeback in the second half. Runningback Carlos Thomas and quarterback Brayden Garrett each scored twice in the second half.

After back to back games on the road, Mustang (2-2), returns home this Friday as they host Norman North.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 36-14 win over Putnam City North. They moved to 3-1 on the season and have won two straight since losing to Yukon in the second week of the season.

Norman North is led by quarterback Ryan Peoples, who has 979 yards passing and eight touchdowns on the season.

People’s top two targets are Drake and Issac Stoops. The duo have combined for 38 catches 723 yards, and seven TDs. No other player has more than five receptions.

The Timberwolves have shown they can also run the ball with Dayln Alexander. The senior is averaging 7.2 yards per carry on the season.

Once again, the Broncos defense will have its hands full as it contends with another versatile offense. A lot of pressure will be on defensive backs as they look to put the clamps on the Stoops brothers.

Offensively, Mustang’s will keep the ball in the hands of Thomas, Garrett and wideout Damian Close. They are the team’s biggest playmakers.

But the game will ride on the Broncos offensive line. Being able to get a ball control run game goings keeps North’s offense on the sideline.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Broncos Stadium.