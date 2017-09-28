Mustang Council Approves 117-Unit Crystal Springs Addition

By Chris Eversole

The Mustang City Council on Tuesday approved the final plat for the Crystal Springs Addition.

The new subdivision, being built by 29Sara, LLC, will have 117 homes on 33 acres. It is located at the southwest corner of North Clear Springs Road and West SW 59th Street.

Crystal Springs will offer homes between $175,000 and $225,000, said Mark Grubbs, a partner in the project. “These will be starter homes or homes for people moving up from their starter homes,” he said. “It will be a nice single-family home development.”

Grubbs, a native of Mustang and a former council member, said that Mustang is a good place to build. “It’s a great place to live – the 88th best community in America,” he said.

“There’s a nice community feel with lots of parks. People want to be here.”

Councilman Brian Grider said that people lIving to the east of the proposed development had told him they were worried that it would lead to flooding in their neighborhood.

Community Development Director Melissa Helsel responded that the development met all of the city’s storm water drainage requirements and that the planning commission had recommended if for approval.

In discussing growth with the Mustang News, Helsel said the recent comprehensive update, called Imagine Mustang, found that 33 percent of the 12-square-mile city remains available for development.

The growth rate over the past 10 years has been 36 percent. Interest in building the city will only increase with the planned extension of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike three and a half miles south, she said.

The city’s proximity to the Will Rogers World Airport and to Oklahoma City adds to its desirability, Helsel said.

“The biggest employer of people living in Mustang is the FAA,” she said.

Construction that is underway includes Laurel Springs, a gated community for people 55 and over.

Imagine Mustang identified three possible locations for a town center, a type of development that mixes homes with retail and office uses, Helsel said.

“There was discussion to narrowing the town center options down to one, but the final decision was to identify all three possibilities, leaving options open to developers,” she said.

On a separate matter, Grubbs, who owns a civil engineering company, asked council to consider reducing the required frontage for homes from the current 30 feet to 20 or 25 feet.

This would reduce the amount of impervious area for driveways, he said. He presented results of a survey he conducted showing that the minimum setback in 10 area municipalities is no more than 25 feet.

“Everyone wants to be green these days, and reducing the setback would help,” he said.

A large setback made more sense when people sat on their front porches, he said.

“Now people drive into their garage and close it for the night. Half the time, they don’t talk to their neighbors,” he said.