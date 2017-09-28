Morrison shines for Bronco softball

By Michael Kinney

It’s hard to imagine there are few teams in class 6A that are more on fire than the Mustang softball team. After pummeling Enid 15-0 Monday, they have won eight straight games and 15 of their last 16 contests.

One of the reasons for their current streak is the play of senior Audrie Morrison.

Morrison was looking to have a great senior campaign as the centerfielder for one of the top softball teams in the state, she had high aspirations for her and her squad when the season began.

However, after a roller coaster start to the year, Morrison believes they have finally found the right tempo for the team.

“I think it’s been going pretty good so far. It was rough at the beginning of the season but I feel like we’ve finally pulled it together,” Morrison said. “I feel like we have a really good chance of winning state this year. So I’m very excited about that.”

For herself, Morrison just wanted to be the best teammate she could be for her squad. She says her life revolves around fastpitch.

“Being a leader to help my team win a state championship,” said Morrison, who is a member of the Potawatomi tribe. “Helping better themselves, mature themselves and definitely with all the young players coming in as well.”

Morrison was part of the state championship winning team as a freshman at MHS. She wants to make sure she goes out the same way she came in and believes she has the team to make that happen.

“Kind of the team chemistry and I mean just how we go out and just play for each other,” Morrison said. “I don’t even know how describe it. It’s just the being there and just putting the ball in play, just one pitch at a time. Just giving it our all.”

For Morrison, giving it her all means being a leader the Broncos can depend on. It’s a trait she she learned when she was young.

“I know my freshman year I came into a lot of seniors,” Morrison said. “They definitely helped me throughout the year to become the kind of player that I am today. They helped me become mature. They helped me become just a better person on and off the field. I really just wanted to … I really wanted to be that person to the people that are here now.”

Morrison’s leadership and skill on the field are big reasons she earned a scholarship offer from the University of Central Oklahoma softball team. She is looking forward to proving herself all over again at the collegiate level.

“It was always a big dream of mine. Yeah. I’m really glad and excited that it,” Morrison said. “I mean it’s just a dream come true. It was always just a mindset that I would get there. So I’m really glad that I just did that for myself. Now it’s just the mindset to me to get myself ready to now become a starter at the next level. So I made it to that level so now I just have to get it going to get it ready for that level.”

Before then, Morrison and Mustang are on the final leg of their regular season. They face Yukon for the second time this season Thursday at home. They defeated the Millers 9-6 Sept. 22 in the semifinals of the UCO tournament. MHS went on to take the tourney title by beat Union 11-1.

After games against Hilldale and Harrah, the Broncos will prepare for the regional tournament Oct. 4.