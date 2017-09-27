Yukon softball goes 3-2 in UCO Tournament

The Yukon softball team competed in the University of Central Oklahoma Tournament last weekend in Edmond and had a record of 3-2 in the event.

The Millers played the five-game event in three days with two games on Thursday, two games Friday and one game Saturday.

On day one, Yukon played Owasso and Deer Creek. The Millers dominated the Rams 9-1 to kick off the tournament and then they scratched and clawed for a 10-9 win against the Antlers in their second game of the day to open the event 2-0.

On the second day, the Millers played Tuttle in their first game of the day in the winner’s bracket. The Tigers handled Yukon 16-3 to give the Millers their second loss of the season and first loss of the tournament. The loss set up a match up with rival Mustang in the night cap.

It was the first meeting of the season between the Canadian County foes and the Broncos got the better of Yukon with a 9-6 win.

Yukon entered the final day of the tournament with a 2-2 record and its first two-game losing streak of the season. The Millers took on Coweta and won 7-4 to conclude the tournament on a high note.

The 3-2 UCO Tournament record improved Yukon’s record to 24-3-1 on the year. The Millers traveled back to Edmond on Monday to take on Edmond Santa Fe and then they will take on Mustang at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the second time in less than seven days.

Yukon senior Chyenne Factor did not play Friday or Saturday with the Millers because she was on an official recruiting visit to Oklahoma State University.