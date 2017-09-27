Yukon man accused in friend’s drug overdose death

A Yukon man who allegedly provided drugs that led to a friend’s death has been charged with first-degree murder.

Jeffrey Burton Harper, 26, is charged in connection with the death of Brandon Schofield, who died July 6 at Harper’s home, 213 Paul Ave.

According to a court affidavit, Harper picked up Schofield earlier in the evening from his home in Oklahoma City. They went to Harper’s house, where they used heroin throughout the night.

Authorities say that before leaving for work the next morning, Harper helped Schofield outside to the back porch, where he left him.

Schofield was in the same location when Harper returned about six hours later. He was unresponsive at that time, authorities say.

Police claim in the affidavit that instead of immediately calling 9-1-1, Harper posted videos on SnapChat to several friends asking for assistance.

He waited more than five minutes to call for medical help.

“After reviewing the video, it appears the victim is in some type of distress, as he never got up, only grumbling and barely moving as the defendant is narrating during the making of the video,” the affidavit states.

The state medical examiner’s office listed Harper’s cause of death as heroin toxicity and hyperthermia.

Harper was arrested Monday at about 8:45 a.m., Police Chief John Corn said.

He is being held in the Canadian County jail without bond.