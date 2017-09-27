Spanish Cove marks birthday with expansion

Dozens of people turned out to mark two celebrations for Spanish Cove Retirement Village — the center’s 43rd birthday and the ground-breaking for the first phase of a $45 million expansion project.

“What we’re doing today is starting the next 43 years with the dedication of our Pavilion expansion project. This is Phase 1 of our project. Hopefully, we will start Phase 2 shortly after we start construction,” Chief Executive Officer Don Blose said. “There are great days ahead of us.”

Blose, who has spearheaded the project, said the expansion will involve the addition of two wings to The Pavilion, which is Spanish Cove’s assisted living center.

It also will involve the addition of 43 units, including nine assisted living units, 20 nursing care units and 14 memory care units.

Memory care units will be a new service that will be offered once the project is completed in about two years, Blose said.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in early November, Blose has said.

City officials must still approve a zoning change before the work can begin. The city’s planning commission tabled the zoning change request during its September meeting.

Blose said the expansion project will be a great addition for both current and future residents.

“For the people who are coming here, it is super. But also for the residents who are here today, that enjoy the benefits, that enjoy the goodness that is provided to each other and through each other, it is wonderful for them,” he said.

Blose also pointed out that while the construction is great, it will bring with it some early challenges.

“We know it is needed, and we look forward to what is to come and the excitement that makes Spanish Cove a premier retirement village in the state of Oklahoma,” Blose said.

Meanwhile, Esther Winterfeldt, the chairman of Spanish Cove’s Town Hall, said residents are excited about the expansion.

“Those of us living in independent housing expect one day to be living in The Pavilion. We’re glad to know there will be room for us. Those already living at The Pavilion will have room to spread out and have new neighbors. … It is a needed expansion,” she told those attending the celebration.

Among the others speaking at the ceremony was Mayor Mike McEarchen, who said when he moved to Yukon in 1967, it was a plot of dirt. Now, it is one of the things that Yukon is known for.

“This represents one of the very best retirement communities in the state of Oklahoma, and I’m glad they have they foresight to be looking down the street and planning for the future,” he said.

The first phase of the project is budgeted at $20 million. A second, larger project is expected to begin in early 2018.

Blose has said that project, which is expected to cost about $25 million, will include the construction of a new four-story apartment complex and a new community center.