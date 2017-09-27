Southwest Covenant gets back to its winning ways against Empire

After suffering its first loss of the season, the Southwest Covenant football team got back to the winning side of the scoreboard last Friday with a 41-14 beat down of Empire on Homecoming Night for the Patriots.

The victory improves Southwest Covenant’s record to 4-1 on the season. The Patriots had 195 total yards of offense, including 127 yards passing and 68 yards rushing. Southwest Covenant allowed Empire to rack up 289 total yards of offense, including 267 rushing yards and 22 passing yards.

Cole Shaw got things going for the Patriots to open the game. Shaw and Sam Webb connected on a 99 yard touchdown pass that put Southwest Covenant up 7-0 after the Logan Shields extra-point.

Webb then connected with Nathan Hagen from 22 yards out for his second touchdown pass of the night. The Patriots went for two and came up short, so they led 13-0.

Webb and Hagen then connected for a second time in the game from nine yards out. The two-point conversion attempt again came up short and Southwest Covenant led 19-0.

Trevor Kelly got into the action receiving a two-yard touchdown pass from Webb and then Kelly ran it in for the two-point conversion to make the score 27-0.

P.J. Riggs then scored on a five-yard punt return for the Patriots. Shields’ extra-point was good and Southwest Covenant now led 34-0.

Empire got on the board on its next possession on a five yard pass and successful PAT attempt to make the score 34-7.

Southwest Covenant responded with one more touchdown of its own on an 85 yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Shields’ kick sailed through the uprights and the Patriots led 41-7.

Empire would score one more time before the final horn sounded on a nine-yard touchdown run and a successful extra-point to make the final 41-14.

Up next for the Patriots will be on the road at 7 p.m. Friday at Mountain View-Gotebo.