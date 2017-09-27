Millers look to regroup against Sand Springs

In a strange week-five match up, Yukon will conclude its non-district schedule against Sand Springs at 7 p.m. Friday at Miller Stadium.

The Millers and Sandites both come into the game with 2-2 records and it will be the first time since he was the Sand Springs offensive coordinator in 2006, that Yukon coach Jeremy Reed faces his former school.

“It’s going to be a neat experience,” Reed said. “That’s where I got my coaching start. They have done a phenomenal job there. They have had a lot of success in 6A-2. I’ve said it before that I think Sand Springs reminds me a lot of Yukon in many ways.”

Reed said the Sandites will present many challenges to the Millers on Friday.

“They have a phenomenal wrestling program and they pull a lot of really good athletes out of that program for football,” Reed said. “They have a good defensive line and they have good, solid linebackers. Offensively, they have a really good running back and he runs behind a very good offensive line. If our guys look at this game as a 6A-1 vs. 6A-2 game and think they just have to show up, we will be in trouble.”

Even though Yukon wants to win this game and earn its third victory of the season, Reed said he wants to see his team get healthy and rejuvenated this week.

“It’s a unique game because we are looking at it as a bye-week since it’s not a district game,” Reed said. “That doesn’t mean we aren’t going to take this game seriously and not going to prepare our best and try our best to win. We will do all of those things but we are going to use this week to get our legs back and get refreshed and prepare for the stretch run in district play.”

Despite the lopsided loss to Broken Arrow last Friday, Reed said he feels better about his offense after that game than he did in the 28-7 win over Southmoore in the prior week.

“We were upset with how we finished drives but we moved the ball well last week,” Reed said. “We rushed 52 times for 387 yards against arguably the best defense we will see all year. I didn’t think we played well against Southmoore. I didn’t think there was any progression at all offensively.”

Reed said two things will be the emphasis for Yukon as they take on Sand Springs on Friday.

“We have turned the ball over way too much,” Reed said. “So, we will be working on ball security this week and also, we will be focusing on pass protection. Perry (Olsen) can throw the ball but he has had no time to do it. We have to correct that.”

Defensively, Reed said he was disappointed in the tackling department against Broken Arrow.

“I know Broken Arrow is a physical and very powerful team,” Reed said. “But we missed a lot of tackles and we can’t do that. We have to tackle better if we want to give ourselves a chance to stop people.”

Reed said through four games he is pleased with where his team is at with its progression.

“Yeah, I like where we are right now,” Reed said. “We still have a long way to go but I see a lot of room for us to continue to grow as a team.”