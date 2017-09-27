Chamber Ambassadors host snack drive

With fall break approaching, members of the Yukon Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors have decided to make sure that children at Myers Elementary School won’t go hungry over the extended weekend.

The ambassadors, a committee of local business leaders, are sponsoring a school snack drive.

The drive is scheduled to end Friday. However, Chamber CEO Pam Shelton said the group will continue to accept donations as long as people would like to donate.

“The committee decided it wanted to do some philanthropic projects through the year. The first one selected was snacks for Yukon school children,” said Shelton.

The first school selected is Myers Elementary.

“One out of every four children in Oklahoma goes to bed hungry. I don’t know if that statistic is true in Yukon, but I do know we have kids who go to bed hungry,” she said.

Shelton said the committee wanted to do something and opted for the snack project.

“They wanted to help Yukon kids,” she said.

This project, she said, will give them a little extra food for the weekends.

In the future, additional schools may be added.

“We want to help more schools, but started with one to see what kind of response we receive,” Shelton said.

Anyone who would like to participate can drop off snacks at the Chamber of Commerce, which is in the 10 West Main business complex. The Chamber is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.

For more information call 354-3567.

Chamber of Commerce Snack Drive

The Yukon Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are seeking snack donations to help local children. Officials recommend the following snack ideas: