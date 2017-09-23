Yukon crushes Mustang on volleyball court

Bedlam hit the hardwood on Thursday with Yukon and Mustang doing battle on the volleyball court for the second time this season.

The first meeting between the two took place at the beginning of the year in the Norman High Tournament with the Millers coming out on top.

Yukon made it two-in-a-row over its rival with a three sets to one victory at Mustang. The Millers dominated the first set 25-13 but the Lady Broncos responded with a 25-23 second-set win. Yukon then took back control of the match with a 25-9 win in the third set and a 25-16 victory in the fourth set to complete the road win.

Mallory Scott had seven kills on the night along with eight blocks and Catherine Birkhead had 58 passes setting up her teammates to hit winners against the Bronco girls.

“I thought we played well,” Yukon coach Rachel Allred said. “In a rivalry game, the records or rankings don’t matter, so I am proud of the way we played. After the first set, I switched some things up and took us out of our normal rotation in the second set but then, we switched back going into the third set.”

Yukon played Westmoore on Tuesday and defeated the Lady Jaguars in a five-set match. The Millers record is now 21-6 on the year. They host Southmoore at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Senior Night.

“We are a confident group right now,” Allred said. “We have a tough ending to the regular season but I would rather have that way than play some easier opponents. It will prepare us better for the postseason.”