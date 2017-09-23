United Way sets $175k fundraising goal

EL RENO — The United Way of Canadian County has set a fundraising goal of $175,000 for its 2017-18 campaign.

The announcement was made Friday at the Canadian Valley Technology Center during the organization’s kickoff event, which coincided with the Yukon Chamber of Commerce’s weekly community coffee.

Greg Winters, superintendent of the technology center and campaign chairman for the United Way of Canadian County, said the organization’s efforts will fund 15 member organizations.

The agency’s 18 Pacesetter companies already have raised more than $79,083, Winters said.

“That is the largest Pacesetter contribution number to start the campaign in the history of United Way of Canadian County,” Winters said.

The chairman said he was very pleased with the efforts of the Pacesetter companies.

“This should be an incentive for everyone in the crowd to join us in a very, very worthy cause,” Winters said.

He said all donations are appreciated.

“If you are participating, thank you. If you are not, I encourage you to participate. … Your generosity, your time, effort and money is very much appreciated. We know the time that is given and money that is donated will go to thousands of people who live in our county,” he said.

Winters pointed out that Canadian County is the fastest growing county in the state.

“We’ve got to take care of our own,” he said. “One way to do that is to be involved in United Way.”

Carol Plemmons, director of Canadian County United Way, said the campaign runs through Thanksgiving.

Local companies are expected to begin receiving United Way packets in the next few days, she said.

Plemmons also pointed out that all money raised in Canadian County will support Canadian County agencies.

AT A GLANCE

The following agencies are supported by the United Way of Canadian County: