Redlands tops Seminole State on the pitch

Redlands Community College women’s soccer team rebounded from its first loss of the season to score back-to-back goals in the second half to rally past Seminole State College.

The 3-2 win over the Trojans, played at Rose State College in Midwest City, lifted Redlands to 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference standings.

“It was a crazy match. We had to move the game to Midwest City and then we were given a red card about three and a half minutes into the first half. So we had to play close to 87 minutes a player down. But the girls really pulled together,” said Redlands coach Trevor Harmon.

Redlands trailed Seminole 2-1 at the break after Avery Eason sandwiched an unassisted goal for the Cougars (19:31) between scores for the Trojans.

The Cougars tied the match at the 68:37 mark of the second half as Gracie Farley took a pass from Marlin Carbajal and netted one of her two shots on goal.

It remained a 2-2 tie until the final minute as Farley scored an unassisted goal with 58 seconds on the clock.

“There was a little miscommunication on the other team and Gracie continued with the play and was basically able to walk in for the goal,” said Harmon.

Redlands closed the match with 11 total shots, 10 of those on goal. Eason led the way with five shots, four on frame, followed by Farley with three and Sandra Nantumbwe with two shots on goal and Abby Day with one.

Abby Craig was in net for Redlands, logging a season-high nine saves.

NOC Tonkawa 2

Redlands 0

The Mavericks, ranked No.9 in the latest NJCAA Division 1 poll, handed Redlands its first loss on the season to open the Cougars’ two-match road trip.

Redlands was held to seven shots, five on goal, led by Shatoya Delvalle and Farley with two shots each. Brooklyn Turner, Joan Nakirya and Eason logged a shot each in the loss.

Craig stopped four of the six shots on goal by Northern Oklahoma College, which had 12 shots total.

It was a physical match as each side was whistled for seven fouls, with the Mavericks being issued two yellow cards.