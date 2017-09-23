Broken Arrow snaps Yukon’s win streak in district-opener

Yukon saw its two-game win streak snapped at the hands of Broken Arrow on Friday night at Miller Stadium with a 56-20 loss to the Tigers in the district-opener for both teams.

“Broken Arrow is a great football team,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “You have to give them credit. They were better than us in every aspect of the game. They were the more physical team and it showed on the field.”

The Tigers came out swinging with 28 points the first quarter. Their first touchdown came at the 9:10 mark of the opening frame off of a 41 yard drive to go up 7-0 after Yukon fumbled on its opening possession.

The Millers were forced to punt on their next possession and after a short punt into the south wind, Broken Arrow went 34 yards for its second touchdown of the quarter to go up 14-0 at the 7:14 mark.

Another three-and-out and short punt from Yukon gave the Tigers another short field, this time 26 yards. Broken Arrow would score its third touchdown of the opening quarter to go up 21-0 at the 4:46 mark.

Yukon got the ball out to its own 39 but facing a fourth and two, the Millers punted back to Broken Arrow with just over a minute remaining in the first quarter.

The Tigers took over at their own 32 but all they would need is one play on a 78-yard pass for their fourth score of the opening frame to go up 28-0 with 1:12 remaining in the first.

The Millers decided to join the first-quarter scoring party on their next possession. Parker Kenley got to the right edge of the defense and took off down the sideline for the 76-yard touchdown scamper. Yukon missed the extra-point and trailed 28-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter wasn’t quite as explosive as the first. Broken Arrow scored the only touchdown of the frame at the 6:49 mark to go up 35-6, which would be the halftime score.

The Tigers scored the third quarter’s only two touchdowns at the 10:34 mark and the 6:10 mark to go up 49-6 heading into the final quarter.

Broken Arrow would add one more score in the fourth at the 11:03 mark to go up 56-6 over Yukon.

The Millers scored the game’s final two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Perry Olsen scored from 10 yards out with 6:55 remaining in the game to make the score 56-13 and then Landon Donoho punched it in from 10 yards out to make the final score 56-20.

The loss drops Yukon to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in district play. Broken Arrow earned its first win of the season at 1-3 and the Tigers are 1-0 in the district.

“We have to regroup and learn from this game,” Reed said. “We will bounce back and go back to work and prepare for next week.”