Obituary: Chester Glen Moore

Chester Glen Moore, age 78, of Mustang, died September 19th, 2017 at his home with his family by his side. He was born May 25th, 1939 in Florence, CA, to Lowell Chester and Dorothy Frances (Archer) Moore. He graduated from Cheyenne Valley High School in 1958 and earned his BA and Master’s degree from Central State College. He was a teacher, coach and administrator in education for 39 years. He was a member of the Bridge Assembly of God church in Mustang for 34 years where he had a multitude of precious friends. Glen was an avid golfer but his love was for his wife of 55 years Glenda (Valentine) Moore. Glen’s love of travel took him and Glenda around the world. Glen was preceded in death by his father; Chet, mother; Dorothy Carey, step-mother; Gloria Moore and sister, Shirley. He is survived by his wife Glenda of the home, son Kevin Moore and wife Debbie of Newalla, daughter Kimberly Gray and husband Albert of Yukon, daughter-in-law Lori Wallace and husband Craig of Oklahoma City, and one grandson Joshua Moore. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Safe Kids Oklahoma at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany, OK or to the Stephenson Cancer Center OKC, OK c/o McNeils Funeral Service, PO Box 1616, Mustang, OK 73064. Funeral Services will be 10:00am Friday, September 22, 2017 at The Bridge Church with interment to follow at Red Hill Cemetery, Mustang, Oklahoma.

