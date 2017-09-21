Local mom hosts nature study group

Home-schooled or half-day students have a new opportunity to grow and learn in nature.

Brenna Reaves, a Mustang mother, home-schools her twins, Jack and Lily. She decided to begin a nature study group so they could go outdoors to different parks every Wednesday morning, as well as meet some friends and have a time to socially interact each week.

“We love nature and being outdoors so we’re doing what they already love while learning,” Reaves said.

She said it also gives them a chance to get out of the house, off electronics and get some fresh air, which is good for the mind and the soul.

“It gives them a chance to learn about the world around them and actually see it. It brings a closeness to nature,” she said.

The group started with Reaves posting to her personal Facebook to gauge interest, then went on to creating a Facebook group called “Wild + Free OKC.”

Reaves was hoping she’d get quite a few people on the group page to want their children to be involved each week. Reaves ended up with 140 members in the group, and it continues to grow.

She hosted the group’s first meetup last Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Martin Park Nature Center, 5000 W. Memorial Road. During the meetup, attendees did a nature scavenger hunt as a way to get to know Reaves. She also read them a story.

“It went really well. We had a lot of kids come and they had a good time,” Reaves said.

The twins loved it. Reaves said they wanted to know all of the children’s names and just wanted to play.

Reaves hosted her second meetup yesterday at the same park.

The meetups are hosted from 10-11 a.m. every Wednesday. They won’t always be at Martin Park, but there’s also not pre-determined locations each week.

Reaves posts in the group page every Sunday evening letting parents know where they will meet and what the theme is for that week. Parents then decide if they can attend.

Children who want to attend must be accompanied by a parent. Parents may decide to carpool together via the group page, but Reaves is not giving rides or supervision without the parents for safety and liability concerns.

The nature study group is mainly catered to 2-to-10-year-olds, but is open to anyone at any age who is interested in attending. It’s also not limited to just home-schooled students, but it will always be on Wednesday mornings.

Reaves said she hopes to get at least 10 children who can regularly attend the nature study group so the children in the group have a chance to really get to know each other and grow and learn together.

For more information on the group, visit the Wild + Free OKC Facebook page and request to join.