Evany Clinic to host 5k to raise funds

Wild Horse Park will soon be filled with runners who want to “Run for a Reason.”

The Evany Clinic, a pregnancy and wellness clinic located at 238 N. Mustang Rd., is hosting the “5K for 50K” the morning of Oct. 7.

The 5k is titled the “5K for 50K” because it’s a fundraiser for the Evany Clinic, which has an end-of-the-year fundraising goal of $50,000, said Kathryn Spradley, fundraising chairwoman for the clinic.

The 5k includes both a run and a walk. The run begins at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

People interested in participating, visit evanyclinic.org/5k.

Pre-registration is $30 for ages 15 and older or $15 for 5-to-14-year-olds. Day-of-registration is $40 for ages 15 and older or $20 for 5-to-14-year-olds.

Day of registration is from 7-7:45 a.m. for the run, or from 7:30-8:30 a.m. for the walk.

All participants who register by Oct. 1 will receive a T-shirt.

A medal will be awarded to the male and female over-all winners in the 5k run. First, second and third place medals will also be awarded in the USATF age categories, male and female, for the run.

The first 24 finishers in the walk will be awarded a medal.

All participants in the run or walk who are 18 and older will be entered into a drawing for a six-month membership to Gold’s Gym in Yukon. Registered finishers ages 15, 16 or 17 in either of the run or walk will be entered into drawing for two Fun Cards for Main Event. Registered finishers 14 and younger in either the run or walk will be entered into a drawing for a bicycle.

Churches, businesses or organizations are encouraged to be a part of the “10 x 10 x 10 Challenge” to help raise funds for the event. A church, business or organization selects 10 members to register for the event then those 10 members ask 10 people to sponsor them for a tax-deductible donation of $10.

The day of the event, the group is encouraged to wear T-shirts with their church, business or organization’s name to show they support the mission of the Evany Clinic, Spradley said.

“The group that raises the most funds for the event will be recognized for their effort,” a press release reads.

This is the first year for the “5K for 50K.”

Spradley said they decided to do the 5k because they have a fundraising benefit every year in March, but as more people come into the clinic for services, more funds are needed, so they brainstormed ideas for another fundraiser.

Spradley said she thought the 5k would be something that could raise money and get the community involved.

Although the 5k is a fundraiser, it was also created as an awareness campaign for the Evany Clinic so people could find out more about all they have to offer.

“It’ll help raise funds and raise awareness to what we’re doing,” Director Leicia Walters said.

The Evany Clinic is a Christian, inter-denominational, nonprofit whose mission is “to defend life and be a premier resource of education and medical clinic support for women and their families during and after pregnancy.”

The clinic offers free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling to un-expectant mothers of any age.

There are no requirements to be eligible for the clinic’s services. No I.D., insurance card or pay stub is required because the visits are completely confidential.

They just want to provide for everyone who comes in, Walters said.

“We just want to pray, love and support them,” she added.

The only stipulation is that they cannot do an ultrasound after someone has been seen by their doctor for legal reasons, she added.

Evany Clinic also offers STI testing at “a very low cost,” Walters said.

They also offer free parenting classes that are called “Learn While You Earn” where mothers can earn “Baby Bucks” to use in Evany Clinic’s Baby Boutique, which mainly offers diapers and formula, but some other options as well.

“It gives these women an option without ever having to leave their community,” Spradley said.

The clinic accepts walk-ins and scheduled appointments during office hours from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

If anyone needs assistance at another time, they can text 265-9275.

Visit evanyclinic.org for more information.