Yukon hosts east-side power Broken Arrow in district-opener

Yukon will put its two-game winning streak on the line Friday against its “toughest” opponent of the season when Broken Arrow comes to town.

The Millers and Tigers will go to battle at 7 p.m. at Miller Stadium. It will be the first district game for both teams.

Yukon enters the game with a 2-1 record after dismantling Southmoore 28-7 last Friday. Broken Arrow comes in with an 0-3 record but had a week off last week since the Tigers began their season in Zero Week.

One might think Broken Arrow is having a down year with an 0-3 record to this point but the Tigers have played Union, Southlake Carrol (Texas) and Owasso in their first three games of the year. All three of those teams are nationally ranked.

“They are the best team we will have played to this point,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “They are very good, very physical but they are not unbeatable.”

The Tigers, like the Millers look to run first behind a massive offensive line that likes to play “nasty” in the trenches. However, they also have the capability of passing the ball.

“They have a good offensive line, good running back, good quarterback and a playmaker on the outside at receiver,” Reed said. “We have to match their physicality. If we don’t, it will be a long night for us.”

Coming into the game off of two wins, Yukon is full of confidence.

“We are a confident bunch right now,” Reed said. “Our guys are really focused but we have to guard against being overconfident. This will be one of the top two teams we see all year. I am looking at it as a measuring stick to see where we are as a team. Are we ready to compete with the big boys? Or are we not ready? We will find out Friday. It will be a great opportunity.”

Defensively, Broken Arrow likes to play physical in the front seven, especially with their front four defensive linemen.

“This will be the best front four we have seen,” Reed said. “Just like on offense, they are extremely physical and if we don’t match that physicality, we won’t be successful.”

In Yukon’s home-opener last Friday, the students section was energetic and loud and there was a buzz in the stadium that hadn’t been there in recent years. Reed said he thought the atmosphere was great last week but wants to see the same on Friday.

“We are going to need that type of atmosphere on Friday,” Reed said. “There was a lot of energy in the stadium. That makes it a lot of fun.”

Even though this is a big game on Friday, Reed said he wants his team to focus on preparation and stay even keel throughout the week.

“We need to be consistent in our preparation,” Reed said. “We understand certain games are bigger or more hyped than others, but we have to prepare the same every week no matter who we are playing.”

Reed said despite Broken Arrow being 0-3 this season, he understands what the Tigers will bring to Miller Stadium on Friday.

“I never pay attention to an opponent’s record,” Reed said. “But they have played some very good competition obviously. We know they are going to come in hungry and looking for that first win. It’s important in a game like this that we weather the storms. We can’t get too high or too low. We have to focus on ourselves and take care of what we can control.”