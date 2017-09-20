Yukon cheer squad qualifies for state competition with solid regional performance

Yukon hosted the regional cheer competition last Saturday inside the high school gymnasium and the host cheer team did not disappoint its fans.

Yukon qualified for the state competition with a score of more than 75 points with their performance last Saturday.

The state cheer competition will take place Saturday in Norman on the campus of the University of Oklahoma. Yukon is scheduled to compete at roughly 5:30 p.m.

“It’s the best we have done at a regional since I have been here, Yukon junior cheerleader Rylee Newport said. “Usually, we haven’t done our best or haven’t been as prepared but we were ready for it this year. It felt really great to have a student section there cheering us on. We have never had that before, it was really cool.”

Yukon sophomore cheerleader Mya Dougherty echoed Newport’s comments and added that she felt like the focus level was where it needed to be for the Millers.

“We came together as a team,” Dougherty said. “As soon as we got out there, we could feel the energy. We hit our routine perfectly. We will make a few changes this week and work really hard before we compete at state on Saturday.”

Newport said improvements will have to be made this week as the squad prepares for Norman on Saturday.

“We will to yell a lot louder than we did at the regional,” Newport said. “We are going to have to practice our yelling, work really hard on our routine because the state competition is a lot more intense than the regional.”

Yukon cheer sponsor Tiffiany Webb said she thought the overall experience of hosting a cheer regional went well.

“It was pretty crazy, we hosted 31 total teams,” Webb said. “Overall, I thought it went great for us and it was a great fundraiser for the cheer program. The girls were really excited to have people there to support them. This week, we will work a few things like our yelling and some of our tumbling that we need to clean up.”