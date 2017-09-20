Obituary: Katie Jean Deason

Katie Jean Deason age 80 passed away peacefully Monday September 18th 2017 with her family by her side. She was born August 31st 1937 in Harlingen, TX. After high school Katie went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone holding various positions over a 32 year career. After retirement Katie was a devoted care giver to her mother until her passing at age 89. She was a long time resident of Mustang, OK. She enjoyed reading, family activities and was an avid OU Sooner football fan. She also enjoyed her time that was spent at the Mustang Senior Center where she made many friends. Her life circled around her family where she was lovingly called Mema by all. She truly loved her family as she would do everything in her power to help and support them in any endeavor.

Katie was preceded in death by her mother Jean M. Marshall, father Leslie O. Marshall and brothers Paul and Billy Trowbridge. She is survived by sister-in-law Adore’ Trowbridge of Corpus Christie, TX. Her daughter Debby Knipp and husband Charlie of Oklahoma City, Ok; daughter Patty Keim and husband Lex of Mustang, Ok; grandson Justin Knipp of Mustang, Ok; grandson Cale Keim and wife Jerri of Edmond, Ok; granddaughter Kindal Arafat and husband Amar of Moore, Ok; great grandchildren Addison and Colter Knipp of Mustang, OK; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Services to be held at McNeils Funeral Home, 525 W. Highway 152, Mustang, Ok. Friday September 22nd at 2:00 PM with internment to follow at Mustang Cemetery, Mustang, OK.