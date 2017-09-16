Yukon’s Kretchmar receives honor

Yukon Assistant City Manager Tammy Kretchmar was honored Thursday as the recipient of the 2017 Don Rider award.

She received the award during the Oklahoma Municipal League’s annual awards banquet in Tulsa.

Kretchmar is the 29th recipient of the award, which honors the late OML executive director. It honors a local official who has made outstanding long-term commitments to his or her community.

Kretchmar has risen from working in the Parks and Recreation Department as an administrative assistant in 1997 to being named assistant city manager in 2010.

In 2015, in the midst of Yukon’s financial crisis, Kretchmar was named acting city manager and filled that position until current City Manager Jim Crosby was hired in early 2016.

“During a very difficult time, Tammy’s leadership shined brighter than ever before,” said Court Clerk Candy Schwarz. “Without hesitation, Tammy immediately took charge of sorting through the chaos she was handed. In my opinion, not being afraid, intimidated and leading by example makes Tammy the perfect recipient of the Don Rider Award.”

Kretchmar’s fingerprints can be found in various aspects of Yukon, from the eye-catching welcome signs along Main Street all the way to one of Yukon’s newest events, Rock the Route.

She also is involved in several organizations, such as the Integris Canadian Valley Foundation Board, Yukon Chamber of Commerce Board, Board of Directors for Canadian County United Way, International Council of Shopping Centers, International City/County Management Association, and a board member and past president of Central Oklahoma’s Frontier Country Marketing Association.

Kretchmar has dedicated more than 20 years of service to the Yukon community.

“She won’t take credit for them, but a lot of the things that make Yukon a great community happen under her direction,” said Yukon Public Information Officer Jenna Roberson. “Yukon is a better place because of her.”