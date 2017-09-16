Yukon drops exciting five-setter to Stillwater

The Yukon volleyball team dropped a tough five-set match to No. 4 Stillwater at home Thursday.

The No. 10 ranked Millers won the first set 25-17 but then dropped the next two sets 25-21 and 25-14. Yukon rebounded to take the fourth set 25-19 to force a fifth set against the Pioneers.

The final set went back-and-forth but Stillwater was able to sneak a shot over the outreached arms of the Yukon defense to an open space on the court to earn the victory.

Yukon junior Mallory Scott led the way for the Millers with 14 kills and 11 blocks on the night. The loss drops Yukon to 14-6 on the year.

“I thought we played really well for the most part,” Yukon coach Rachel Allred said. “Stillwater is a good team and we played with them all night. I was really proud of the girls for bouncing back in the fourth set to force a fifth set.”

The Millers will take their talents across the state this weekend to compete in the Bartlesville Tournament.

“We are looking forward to the Bartlesville Tournament,” Allred said. “It’s always a great experience for us and it’s a chance for us to improve as a team.”