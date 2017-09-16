Southwest Covenant improves to 10-5 with win at Destiny Christian

The Southwest Covenant volleyball team won in a three-set sweep at Destiny Christian on Thursday.

The Patriots won the first set 25-10, the second set 25-14 and the third 25-18. Macie Nolland finished with nine kills in the match. Alex Davis added four blocks for Southwest Covenant.

The Patriots defeated Union City last Tuesday at home in another straight-set winner. Southwest Covenant won the first set 25-7, the second 25-10 and the third set 25-13.

The Patriots record is now 10-5 on the season.

Southwest Covenant will compete in the Destiny Christian Tournament today with pool play matches against Cement and Lawton Christian.

“I’m very pleased with how we are playing right now,” Southwest Covenant coach Samantha Lyndsey said. “We have had to overcome some injuries this year but our girls have worked hard and we have been able to build depth through the process.”