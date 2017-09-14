Western Days 2017 deemed a success

The 41st anniversary of Western Days was a success.

Renee Peerman, executive director of the Mustang Chamber of Commerce, said the event was “overall a big success.”

Thousands and thousands of people attended the event, there were more vendor booths this year than ever before, and the Chuck Wagon Cook-off doubled in ticket sales, Peerman said Monday.

The Western Days committee is going to meet Friday to debrief so Peerman said she didn’t have all the numbers or information yet, but she thinks the Roundup Club Rodeo was well attended both nights.

There were no major incidents or concerns during the two-day event, she said.

“It all went really well. The weather was nice. We had a few hiccups, but no problems, unless I just don’t know about them yet,” Peerman said.

Western Days serves as the Mustang Chamber of Commerce’s main fundraiser for the year.

The individual events, such as the Rodeo, Car Show, Pet Show and more act as a fundraiser for that particular group or organization, but the Chamber’s fundraiser comes from vendors, food trucks, general Western Days sponsors and more.

The event makes up about a fourth of the Chamber’s annual budget.

Peerman didn’t have the amount of money raised calculated at presstime.

Although the event was a success, the Chamber and Western Days committee are continually looking for ways to improve and expand it, which takes more volunteers, time and money, Peerman previously told Mustang News.

The Chamber and committee are always looking for more volunteers. If anyone is interested in volunteering for next year’s event, don’t wait. Call the Chamber at 376-2758 to volunteer.