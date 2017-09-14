Next Council meeting rescheduled

There will be no City Council meeting on Sept. 19.

The Sept. 19 City Council meeting has been rescheduled to Sept. 26.

The meeting was rescheduled due to multiple Council members not being able to attend, therefore the Council would not be able to meet quorum.

City Council did host a Work Session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, but Councilmembers were unable to proceed with the meeting because they didn’t make quorum for the Work Session.

Of the mayor and six Councilmembers, only three Councilmembers were present. The three were Jess Schweinberg, Terry Jones and Josh Leete.

Mayor Jay Adams was unable to attend the meeting due to something coming up, City Manager Tim Rooney said.

Councilmembers Kevin Riley, Brian Grider and Linda Hagan were all of state for different reasons.

The Work Session was supposed to include discussion regarding speed tables and sewer recalculations, an executive session to discuss the city manager’s evaluation, and an update on management-related issues.

The discussion items will be forwarded to the Oct. 3 City Council meeting.

A few Mustang residents attended the meeting to hear the discussion on speed tables so Rooney stayed a few minutes after the meeting to speak with them about any questions, comments or concerns they may have.