Eighth annual Great TASTE of a Fair winners announced

Yesterday 12 concessionaires submitted their top Fair Foods to be judged in the Annual Great TASTE of a Fair, a professional food vendor competition. Each food vendor contracted to participate

in the 2017 Oklahoma State Fair is eligible to enter one food item to be scored by a panel of judges – made up of news

reporters, radio DJs, journalists, two Oklahoma City Thunder Girls, a hometown hero and a foster parent. The entries

are separated into three different categories this year: Sweetest of the Sweet, Slice of Savory and New to the Scene.

And the winners are…

Sweetest of the Sweet:

First Place: A Latte Love Frozen Hot Chocolate

Second Place: Gringo’s Mexican Funnel Cake

Third Place: Sweet Shop Red Velvet Cinnamon Roll

Slice of Savory:

First Place: The Urb Express Honey Pepper Bacon Dog

Second Place: Diamond Dawgs The Wonderboy

Third Place: The Roadhouse Concessions Chicken On-A-Stick

New to the Scene:

First Place: St. Paddy Cakes Irish Breakfast Tacos

Second Place: D&D Concessions Jalapeño Bacon Cheese Curds

Third Place: CoCo Flow Unicorn Crepe

Each vendor receives a participation certificate to hang in their booth. Certificates were handed out when the vendor

came to present their item. First place in each category will receive $300, a trophy & a Great TASTE of a Fair t-shirt.

Second place will receive $150 and a trophy. Third place will receive $50 and a trophy.

For the second time, the first place items in each category competed for the FAIRest of All title and an invitation to

present the winning food item at the Oklahoma State Fair Chairman’s Party. This year’s FAIRest of Them All judges

were the ladies of the Bravo television show, Sweet Home Oklahoma, along with Tubby.

The FAIRest of All Winner is:

The Urb Express Honey Pepper Bacon Dog