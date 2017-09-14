City Council to host one meeting per month in 2018

City Council approved only having one Council meeting per month during the Sept. 5 meeting.

The Council approved Ordinance No. 1151, an ordinance “amending Chapter 2, Article II, by amending Section 2-31 to provide that regular meetings of the Mustang City Council shall occur one time per month,” the Council agenda item reads.

The ordinance would take into effect in January 2018.

Instead of City Council meetings being hosted the first and third Tuesday of every month, the meetings will only be hosted the first Tuesday of every month.

As the meeting schedule currently stands, the Council uses the second Monday of every other month as a Work Session time as needed. With the new ordinance taking effect in 2018, the Council will use the third Tuesday of every month as a potential meeting time for Work Sessions or special meetings.

City Councilmembers had multiple discussions during Work Sessions about switching to only one meeting per month because the Charter for the City of Mustang only requires the Council to have one.

The Council unanimously approved only having one meeting per month.