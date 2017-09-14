Bronco Nutrition to host grand opening

Mustang residents have a new opportunity to get healthy.

Bronco Nutrition, an Herbalife nutrition club located at 429 E. State Highway 152, has been having a soft opening since Sept. 2, but will host their grand opening next Saturday.

Jo Lynn and David Johnson, longtime Mustang residents, decided to open Bronco Nutrition because they were inspired by their daughter, Jodi Vinnedge, who has been in the Herbalife business almost six years.

Jo Lynn said they also saw an opportunity.

“We saw an opportunity to offer a healthy fast food option in our growing community,” she said. “We decided to use Bronco Nutrition to show community support. We are extremely excited about having a business in our hometown of Mustang and the opportunity to serve our community by making Mustang healthier and happier.”

Vinnedge said when it comes to naming it Bronco Nutrition, she hopes it’ll bring in more youth because a nutrition club could offer them healthier options, but also a safe place to just hangout before or after school.

She said she also wants the club to be involved with the school in fundraising or any other way that they can.

Vinnedge and a team of distributors are running the Nutrition Club on a day-to-day basis.

There are currently about 10-15 distributors, but Vinnedge said they will be adding more.

“It’s really just a positive environment where we offer meal replacement shakes and energizing teas,” Vinnedge said. “For someone who has never tried Herbalife, they’ll believe how great it is once they try it because it’s so good and makes it simple to live a happy, healthy lifestyle. It truly is smart fast food.”

Vinnedge commented on Mustang’s signs, and how they say Mustang is a “city with a vision.”

She said that Bronco Nutrition has a vision as well, and that’s to just make the whole community happier and healthier.

“I’m super excited because it reminds me of the nutrition club I started out in. We’re not just serving shakes and teas, we’re delivering results,” she said.

Bronco Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The nutrition club is closed on Sundays.

The Sept. 23 grand opening will include celebrations and drawing for prizes for anyone who has purchased any products up until the grand opening day.