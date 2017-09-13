Yukon harriers compete in Patriot Invitational

The Yukon cross country team competed in the Patriot Invitational at Route 66 Park last week. Both the boys and girls teams took third-place in the team standings.

The Miller girls placed third out of 11 teams, while the boys took third out of 14.

Rounding out the team standings on the girls’ side of the course was Edmond Memorial in first place, Westmoore in second, Piedmont in fourth, Enid in fifth, Carl Albert in sixth, Putnam City in seventh, Del City in eighth, Putnam City North in ninth, Putnam City West in 10th and Northwest Classen in 11th place.

Rounding out the team standings on the boys’ side was Carl Albert in first place, Piedmont in second, Westmoore in fourth, Edmond Santa Fe in fifth, Stillwater in sixth, U.S. Grant in seventh, Enid in eighth, Putnam City in ninth, Putnam City West in 10th, Del City in 11th, Chickasha in 12th, Putnam City North in 13th and Northwest Classen in 14th place.

Here are the individual Yukon results from the Miller girls:

Abigail Janka took ninth-place with a time of 23:57.67, Madelyn Johnson finished in 17th place with a time of 24:40.14 and Zoe Wilson placed 18th with a time of 24:46.68.

Savannah Yancy took 19th place with a time of 24:47.67, Makenzie Dobbins finished in 22nd place with a time of 24:51.24 and Madison Phillips placed 24th with a time of 25:07.60.

Savannah White took 25th place with a time of 25:14.49, Caelyn Cox finished in 34th place with a time of 25:33.87 and Josie Gray placed 44th with a time of 26:43.21.

Chloe Benson took 45th place with a time of 26:46.39, Peyton Brenneis finished in 48th place with a time of 26:57.05 and Kayleigh Fisher placed 58th with a time of 27:23.39.

Mariah Williams took 67th place with a time of 27:48.06, Katelynn Fair finished in 69th place with a time of 27:53.39 and Kali Brown placed 72nd with a time of 27:55.37.

Mia Wedington took 82nd place with a time of 28:39.44, Paige Jones finished in 85th place with a time of 28:57.06 and Karla Valasco placed 87th with a time of 29:02.30.

Laekyn Ritter took 106th place with a time of 30:35.45, Hailey Smith finished in 122nd place with a time of 32:33.53, Trinity Heckart placed 126th with a time of 32:43.86 and Dulce Guerrero took 135th place with a time of 33:53.80.

Here are the individual Yukon results from the Miller boys:

Elijah Ankrom took ninth-place with a time of 16:36.17, Noah Anderson finished in 10th place with a time of 16:39.29 and Kolby Mccoy placed 19th with a time of 17:00.67.

Grant Olander took 28th place with a time of 17:21.33, Cade Pope finished in 34th place with a time of 17:29.29, Kohl Kimmel placed 35th with a time of 17:30.08 and Kyle Crow took 47th place with a time of 17:56.23.

Up next for the Yukon harriers will be the Enduro Bluff Creek meet at 4 p.m. Thursday.