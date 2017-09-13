Water tower rising: Tank raised on Yukon’s third water tower

After almost a year of construction, a new 1 million gallon water tank near Frisco Road was hoisted into position over the weekend.

It is part of a 150-foot high water tower that is designed to serve the western edges of Yukon.

Crews, using 12 hydraulic lifts, began raising the tank at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, said John Plumlee, the quality control supervisor for Terra Construction. The project took just under three hours to complete.

Plumlee said crews were then scheduled to weld 60 steel plates to lock the water tank into place.

The tank is designed to hold more than 8 million pounds of water.

Crews were expected to begin sandblasting and waterproofing the tank this week. Plumlee said that part of the project will take about three weeks to complete.

Plumlee said they hope the tower will be ready for use in early December.

More than two miles of water line and sewer lines already have been installed to State Highway 66, along Frisco Road and Vandament.

“Our finish date is Dec. 4 for everything — water going in, water going out,” Plumlee said.

The project’s estimated cost is $3,434,000. City Manager Jim Crosby said the contract, thus far, is on target.

Much of the cost for the project is being funded through a U.S. Corps of Engineers grant approved in the late 1990s for a number of water projects, Crosby said.

“This gives us another million gallons of water. It will help with the pressure throughout the city, especially the areas on the west side of town,” Crosby said.

The water tower is expected to provide water to what is expected to be a large commercial development in the area, including an indoor water park planned by Yukon resident Scott Myrick.

The water park is expected to sit almost directly across from the tower.

City officials last week also discussed the possibility of commercial development along Frisco Road and the service road along Vandament.

A sports complex could also be eventually constructed in the area.

All of the projects are the result of a proposed interchange that will allow drivers to have access to Frisco Road from Interstate 40.

Work on that project already is underway.

The city is in the process of relocated Vandament and plan to widen Frisco Road.

Both road projects are being funded through a bond issue approved by city leaders in July.