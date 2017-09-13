Southwest Covenant improves to 3-0 with blow out of Coyle

Southwest Covenant improved to 3-0 on the season with a 54-32 beat down of Coyle at home last Friday.

Patriot quarterback Sam Webb passed for three touchdowns on the night. The first coming in the first quarter on a 17-yard strike to Trevor Kelly, the second touchdown through the air for Southwest Covenant came in the second quarter when Webb connected with Cole Shaw from 11 yards out and the third passing touchdown also came in the second frame on a 32 yard connection between Webb and Bryce Brown.

Webb also added two rushing touchdowns on the night. The senior quarter rushed for a five yard touchdown in the first quarter and then again got found pay dirt with his feet from three yards out in the third quarter

Nathan Hagen scored the game’s first touchdown in the opening quarter on a three yard run. Hagen added another touchdown scamper in the second quarter, this one from 40 yards out.

On top of his touchdown reception in the first quarter, Kelly also got into the act on the ground for Southwest Covenant with a 64-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Coyle got on the board twice in the first half. They scored on a four-yard run in the opening quarter and then again on a seven-yard scamper in the second quarter.

They added three touchdowns in the second half. They connected on a 19 yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and then on a 22 yard run and an eight yard run in the fourth.

Southwest Covenant will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday at Depew.